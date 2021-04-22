Left Menu

UP: BJP MP claims oxygen cylinders not being supplied to private hospitals

BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message on Thursday alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:50 IST
UP: BJP MP claims oxygen cylinders not being supplied to private hospitals
BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message on Thursday alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals. He claimed to have spoken to two owners of oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors for instructing them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."

"Due to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering and some are even dying," said Kishore. "When private hospitals don't get oxygen supply, a lot of doctors and owners request the guardians of COVID patients to take them back due to an acute shortage of oxygen at the hospital," he added.

The BJP MP also claimed that he "receives hundreds of calls related to this problem on a daily basis." "Upon contacting two owners of oxygen cylinder suppliers, they said that there is a pressure on us from the drugs inspectors. They informed me that according to the drugs inspector, whoever dies, you (oxygen suppliers) are not to supply oxygen to private hospitals. Send the supplies only to government hospitals," added Kishore.

"When I further contacted the drugs inspector incharge, he said that he has not stopped anyone from providing oxygen," he said. "I request the oxygen cylinder suppliers to saves people's lives," he appealed.

Pleading to the suppliers of oxygen cylinders, he added, "Provide people with oxygen gas even in private hospitals and even to COVID patients in home isolation, who are in need of oxygen supply." "In case somebody manipulates you to only provide oxygen to government hospitals and not the private ones, inform me and the district officer, so that we discuss the matter with district administration and investigate the issue," he added.

"With folded hands, I plead you to save lives and provide oxygen to those in need," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to participate in climate change summit on 22-23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden, will participate in a summit on climate change that will be convened virtually on 22 and 23 April 2021.The Leaders Summit on Climate is the first high-level ...

Climate activists shatter 19 windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet.The female activists ...

Insurance potential to drive VC investments in India: KPMG

Venture capital VC in India was robust in Q1 2021 with a wide range of sectors attracting 100 million dollar plus funding rounds including edtech, grocery delivery and gaming, KPMG Pvt Enterprise said on Thursday. The velocity of deals was ...

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021