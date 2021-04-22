Left Menu

Can't surrender Bengal to two goons of Delhi: Mamata

With polling underway for the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that she cannot surrender the state to the "two goons of Delhi".

ANI | Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:24 IST
Can't surrender Bengal to two goons of Delhi: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With polling underway for the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that she cannot surrender the state to the "two goons of Delhi". Addresses a public rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, Mamata said, "I am not a player, but I know how to play. I was the best player in the Lok Sabha earlier. We cannot surrender our Bengal to two goons of Delhi."

The rally witnessed huge crowds with COVID-19 social distancing norms not being followed. West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said on Wednesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and its rival the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a battle of polls to gain the power of the state. The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections have been completed. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to participate in climate change summit on 22-23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden, will participate in a summit on climate change that will be convened virtually on 22 and 23 April 2021.The Leaders Summit on Climate is the first high-level ...

Climate activists shatter 19 windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet.The female activists ...

Insurance potential to drive VC investments in India: KPMG

Venture capital VC in India was robust in Q1 2021 with a wide range of sectors attracting 100 million dollar plus funding rounds including edtech, grocery delivery and gaming, KPMG Pvt Enterprise said on Thursday. The velocity of deals was ...

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021