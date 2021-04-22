Left Menu

Nadda speaks to BJP MPs from Gujarat, Rajasthan on campaign to curb COVID-19

Nadda, who held a virtual meeting with party MPs from both the states, will be speaking to all parliamentarians of the organisation in the coming days. Nadda will be speaking to the partys MPs from all states in the coming days in a number of virtual meetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday reviewed the welfare work being undertaken by its state units in Gujarat and Rajasthan to fight COVID-19. Nadda, who held a virtual meeting with party MPs from both the states, will be speaking to all parliamentarians of the organisation in the coming days. BJP MP and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda exhorted MPs to spearhead the drive to distribute masks and sanitisers besides promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour among people as part of the party's ''apna booth, corona mukt'' campaign (Our booth is free of coronavirus). He asked them to dedicate themselves to serving people to deal with this crisis while following the local guidelines, he said.

Asking them to run a campaign for blood and plasma donation in coordination with the local administration, Nadda told them to help in oxygen supply to the best of their abilities. The BJP president asked the MPs to keep in touch with party workers to deal with the problems different places may be facing, a party statement added.

He also told them to raise awareness about the ongoing vaccination programme so that more and more eligible people get the jab. BJP chiefs of the two state units besides party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh also attended the meeting. With the COVID-19 cases surging, the BJP has launched the campaign to help people curb the infection. Nadda will be speaking to the party's MPs from all states in the coming days in a number of virtual meetings.

