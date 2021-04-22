Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:10 IST
Rajasthan govt should provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all youths: BJP's Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday demanded that the state government provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all youths during the third phase of the inoculation drive that will commence from May 1.

The BJP leader's remarks came a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet that the Centre should provide free vaccines to all citizens.

Everyone was demanding that vaccination should be opened to all above the age of 18 and taking this into consideration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed it, Poonia said in a statement.

Now, like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states, the government of Rajasthan should also provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all youths, he said.

He also appealed to Gehlot to start the vaccination work from May 1 for people above the age of 18 without any political rhetoric.

On April 19, the Centre had announced that everyone above 18 years will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent to state governments and in the open market.

