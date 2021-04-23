Left Menu

People above 18 years to get free COVID vaccine in Jharkhand: CM

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:54 IST
People above 18 years to get free COVID vaccine in Jharkhand: CM
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday night said that his government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to people above 18 years of age for free.

Soren's statement came after the Centre announced a 'liberalised' policy making all adults above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1 and allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Opposition parties alleged that the policy implies that the central government has abdicated its responsibility to provide free vaccines to citizens between the age group of 18 and 45 years.

''In Jharkhand, the corona vaccine will be provided free of cost to people above the age of 18 by the state government,'' Soren, who heads a coalition government of JMM- Congress-RJD, said in a tweet.

The government is working day and night to help people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and ''I am confident that with the cooperation of all, we will beat Corona again''.

In order to expand and liberalise the countrywide vaccination drive, the Union Government on April 19 announced the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy which would come into effect from May 1.

A key feature of the strategy is that the ''vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the other than Government of India channel,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rich nations under fire for funding gas as 'bridge fuel' overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels Updates with announcements at Bidens Leaders Summit o...

Intel forecasts revenue above expectations on strong data center demand

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.The wo...

Republicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed a 568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. The...

Climate change link to displacement of most vulnerable is clear: UNHCR

Coinciding with Earth Day on Thursday 22 March, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, published data showing how disasters linked to climate change likely worsen poverty, hunger and access to natural resources, stoking instability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021