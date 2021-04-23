Left Menu

EU, Swiss talks on future ties stuck over Swiss carve-out demand

Talks on future ties between the European Union and Switzerland were stuck on Friday over Swiss demands that state aid, labour rules and citizens rights be carved out of a draft agreement both sides struck in 2018.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:06 IST
EU, Swiss talks on future ties stuck over Swiss carve-out demand

Talks on future ties between the European Union and Switzerland were stuck on Friday over Swiss demands that state aid, labour rules and citizens rights be carved out of a draft agreement both sides struck in 2018. The 27-member EU wants an overarching treaty to bind non-EU member Switzerland more closely to single market rules, including free movement of people, and provide a more effective way to resolve disputes.

EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972. Swiss President Guy Parmelin travelled to Brussels on Friday for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but there was no sign of a breakthrough.

"The draft agreement of 2018 is good and it is what we need. We did hear the reservations from Switzerland on the three well-known subjects," a Commission spokesman told a news conference. The Swiss have concerns over state aid rules, foreign workers who could undercut Swiss pay and EU citizens' access to Swiss social benefits.

Bern has suggested these should be "carved out" of the agreement, an EU spokesman said, which was "simply not acceptable to the EU side". The EU's door remained open, the spokesman said.

Parmelin was set to give a media briefing later on Friday. Failure to strike a deal would block Switzerland from any new access to the single market, such as an electricity union. Existing accords will also erode over time, such as on cross-border trade in medical products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands attend funeral of Chad's Deby, Macron pledges French support

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Chads President Idriss Deby on Friday, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes to the long-ruling strongman whose death in a battle with rebels has thrown the country into crisis.Ma...

Three months before Olympics, Japan declares 'short' emergency in Tokyo

Japan declared short and powerful states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic three months before the Olympics. The government will require re...

A Teacher Season 2 might never actually happen, says Kate Mara

Last year, FX released many series that are available on its sister streaming service Hulu. FXs last year releases include A Teacher created by Hannah Fidell. The series A Teacher is based on the creators 2013 film of the same name starring...

India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. He said he was concerned a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021