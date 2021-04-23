Karnataka CM urges PM to supply 1,471 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday urged the Centre to supply 1,471 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir.

The CM made this request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM's video conference with chief ministers of 10 states, where coronavirus cases have exploded in an alarming proportion.

Karnataka had recorded 25,795 fresh cases and 123 deaths on a single day on Thursday.

''The state needs 1,142 tonnes of oxygen from April 25 and 1,471 tonnes of oxygen after April 30.The chief minister appealed to the Prime Minister to rectify the shortage of oxygen and immediately allocate 1,471 tonnes of oxygen,'' the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Yediyurappa said 500 tonnes of oxygen was used on Thursday.

''The Centre had supplied only 300 tonnes of oxygen.

If this situation persists, many healthcare centres may have to be shutdown,'' the Chief Minister pointed out.

Yediyurappa said the infection count was going up in an alarming proportion in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi due to which the demand for Remdesivir injection has also spiralled.

''While the state is careful that there is no dearth of Remdesivir injection, the Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to supply two lakh doses of Remdesivir in the next 10 days,'' the statement said.

Explaining the measures taken by the state government to tackle the Covid situation, Yediyurappa said the government has ordered private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients.

The government has permitted the private hospitals to use nearby hotels as step-down hospitals while plans are underway to set up field hospitals with ICU facilities in the coming days, Yediyurappa told the Prime Minister.

He also apprised Modi about the stringent measures taken to curb the rising COVID cases in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the Prime Minister emphasised on reforms of the healthcare system.

Underlining the need to strictly implement the precautionary measures and avoiding unnecessary hospitalisation, the Prime Minister asked the states to prioritise adequate and moderate use of oxygen.

''Modi advised that oxygen should be audited in all states so as to prevent its misuse.He also suggested that state governments should facilitate the smooth flow of oxygen tankers,'' the statement said.

For the judicious usage of oxygen and remdesivir injection, the Prime Minister asked the states to control the anxiety among people, the statement read, adding Modi asked states to rope in retired personnel to contain coronavirus cases.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

