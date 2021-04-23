Left Menu

Punjab govt to celebrate Sikh guru's birth anniversary virtually

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:37 IST
Punjab govt to celebrate Sikh guru's birth anniversary virtually

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the Punjab government will celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur from April 28 virtually, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

The CM said the situation is not conducive for grand celebrations and he will also speak to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur to shift all celebrations to the virtual mode, according to an official statement.

“Kirtans' will be telecast on television and social media channels. People will be requested to pray for the welfare of all from their homes on “Guru Purab” on May 1, the chief minister said. All programmes will be held as scheduled now but through virtual mode, with no physical gatherings, the statement issued after a meeting of the executive committee set up to oversee the historic celebrations said.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Gurjeet Singh Aujla stressed the need to have symbolic celebrations this year, with no big functions till the COVID situation improves.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also opined that televised or online celebrations will send a positive and constructive message to people during the difficult times.

The SGPC, which is the apex religious body of the Sikhs, should also be taken on board, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

MP: IAF C-17 plane ferries oxygen tanker to Guj for refilling

An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Friday carried an empty oxygen tanker from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said here.After refilling, the 30 metric tonne-capacity tanker will return to I...

Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

Hungarys government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation that targeted foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Unions top court. Yet some affected groups say the changes d...

Did my best, don't know how it came across: CJI Bobde

I did my best, I dont know how it came across, outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde said in his farewell address as he retired on Friday.Justice Bobde was administered oath as 47the CJI in November 2019 and had a tenure o...

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021