Biden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House

Biden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip, the White House said on Friday.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the trip aims to "highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- U.S.
- United Kingdom
- Belgium
- White House
ALSO READ
Honduran delegation starts U.S. talks seeking aid for hurricane damage
U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario
FOREX-Dollar trades near two-week low as U.S. yields fall
China says U.S. to blame for tensions over Taiwan