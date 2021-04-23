Left Menu

CM Kejriwal violated protocol by telecasting live meeting with PM, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of violating protocol by telecasting live the PM-chaired high-level meet.

Updated: 23-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:09 IST
CM Kejriwal violated protocol by telecasting live meeting with PM, says Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of violating protocol by telecasting live the PM-chaired high-level meet. "Today, Arvind Kejriwal violated the protocol by live telecasting PM-chaired high-level meet. This act shows how insensitive you (Kejriwal) are towards national issues. You're holding a constitutional position and have insulted the dignity of that post," said Shivraj Chouhan.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the live streaming of the conference after Kejriwal faced criticism over the breach of protocol by sharing a live telecast of an "in-house" COVID-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, the Chief Minister address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the central govt that the said interaction could not be shared live," said Delhi CMO in a statement on Friday.

It further said that there have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. "However, if any inconvenience was caused, we highly regret that," the CMO said. During the live telecast of the video, Kejriwal talked about shortage of oxygen in the national capital and appealed to the Prime Minister to facilitate the airlift of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi.

"Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" the Delhi Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, the government sources said that Kejriwal used the COVID-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to "play politics".

They further said that his speech was not meant for solutions but to evade responsibility. "(He) chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that the Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only," sources told ANI. Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of high burden states, over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

