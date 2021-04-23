Khattar slams Kejriwal for live telecasting comments during meeting with PM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal indulged in ''dirty politics'' by telecasting his comments live during an interaction earlier in the day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal spoke about the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals and called for a national plan to deal with the pandemic during Modi's interaction with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories.

His comments were telecast live on news channels.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said by telecasting his comments live during the meeting, Kejriwal indulged in ''dirty politics''.

''Instead of hiding his failures, he should work for the welfare of the public. I condemn this,'' the Haryana chief minister said.

During the interaction, Modi also chided Kejriwal for ''breaking protocol''.

''This is not appropriate. One should always maintain restraint,'' Modi said, prompting a defensive Kejriwal to say that he will keep this in mind in future and offered an apology in case he had made a ''mistake or spoken harshly''.

Later, Union government officials accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of ''playing politics''.

Responding to the sharp reaction of the Union government, the chief minister's office (CMO) issued a brief statement, saying, ''Today, the CM address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from central govt that the said interaction could not be shared live.

''There have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. However, if any inconvenience was caused, we highly regret that.'' PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

