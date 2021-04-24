Sena hits at SC for not taking cognizance of political roadshows, Kumbh at right time

Left Menu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI) Shiv Sena has criticised the Supreme Court over the delay in taking a note of the COVID-19 situation in India, saying had the apex court taken into the consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders including Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time then such a grim situation would not have been there in the country.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI) Shiv Sena has criticised the Supreme Court over the delay in taking a note of the COVID-19 situation in India, saying had the apex court taken into the consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders including Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Haridwar Kumbh at the right time then such a grim situation would not have been there in the country. India has been reporting more than three lakh coronavirus cases and over 2,000 related deaths on a daily basis since the past few days and the situation appears to deteriorate in the coming days as well.

"There is no need to pay attention to what the Supreme Court or the high court of the country say after the COVID-19 situation in the country has gone out of control. In recent times, courts are waking up with convenience. Covid-19 is a national disaster and the Supreme Court has now sought information about what the central government has planned to fight this disaster," Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ' Saamna', said. "The Supreme Court itself has now taken cognizance of the country's grave situation due to COVID-19 which is good. But had the Supreme Court taken into consideration the roadshows done by many political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar at the right time, then, such a situation would not have arrived where people are dying on the streets," it added.

Sena further said that the central government was responsible for the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital where numerous patients have died due to lack of oxygen in hospitals. The party further said that India's reputation as well as that of Prime Minister Modi has taken a big hit globally. Recently, British daily 'The Guardian' published an article with a headline: 'The system has collapsed': India's descent into Covid hell', it said.

"The heads of the central government need to introspect, rather than blaming the states for what is currently happening in the country. The country's health system created such a false illusion of defeating the crisis of COVID-19. But despite knowing that the second wave will come and it will be terrible, what did the central government do to become self-sufficient in the matter of health facilities? This is the question," the editorial read. "There would have been no chance of India falling into a corona hell had the government focussed on the second COVID-19 wave and not on the elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu," the editorial slammed the government's hunger for power than focussing on the impending health crisis.

"There are no beds, no oxygen, no vaccines and medicines for patients under the rule of those who promise to bring 'acche din'. Instead, there is only insincerity and remorse," it added. (ANI)

