Left Menu

Manmohan Singh recuperating well from COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:48 IST
Manmohan Singh recuperating well from COVID-19

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is recuperating well from COVID-19 infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

''Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever,'' Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The former prime minister was admitted to the premier hospital with mild fever on April 19, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Singh, 88, had taken the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

Surjewala said, ''We want to thank all Congressmen and Congresswomen, and fellow Indians for their wishes and prayers for Dr Manmohan Singh.'' PTI SKC SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the mounting cases as a Tsunami, and also warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruct ...

Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Members of Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Irans semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. An exchange of fire between Guard ...

Ensure COVID does not hit villages: PM Modi tells panchayats, praises their efforts during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is stopped from spreading to villages by all means and every person in rural areas is vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge before the country at p...

Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021