PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:25 IST
Telangana CM congrtulates new CJI Justice N V Ramana

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raoon Saturday congratulated Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on being sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

''Hearty congratulations on being sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

I am sure that your scholarship and vast experience will benefit our country immensely.

Wishing you the very best for a fulfilling tenure,'' Rao said in a letter to Justice Ramana.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

He will demit office on August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana succeeds Justice S A Bobde who demitted office on Friday.

