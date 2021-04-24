Left Menu

After FIR in corruption case, CBI conducts raids at premises of Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at four premises of Anil Deshmukh after registering FIR against him in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:09 IST
After FIR in corruption case, CBI conducts raids at premises of Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at four premises of Anil Deshmukh after registering FIR against him in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. CBI teams conducted raids at four properties of Deshmukh in Maharashtra including his residence in Mumbai. Among the other three premises where the CBI teams conducted raids, two are in Mumbai and one is in Nagpur.

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources told ANI. All CBI officers who are part of the raids were on PPE kits and seen following COVID protocols. "After fully cooperating with the CBI in their inquiry, I am on my way to review the newly constructed COVID-19 isolation centres at Katol and Narkhed," tweeted Deshmukh after the CBI team left his residence after the raid.

The CBI has registered a case against Deshmukh and others under Prevention of Corruption Act section 07 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). "The preliminary enquiry revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter where Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of their public duty. Enquiry revealed that Sachin Waze was reinstated in Mumbai police after 15 years and was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases and Anil Deshmukh was aware of this," read the FIR copy.

Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found. Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says U.S. recognition of Armenian genocides has no legal basis

Turkey on Saturday slammed U.S. President Joe Bidens decision to recognise the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, saying the statement had no legal basis and would open a deep wound in bilateral ties.This state...

Oil Tanker off Syria coast on fire; Govt says drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said a fire has erupted in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack on Saturday.The official state news agency said the fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been extinguished.T...

Rapper DMX memorial service to be livestreamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyns Barclays Center on Saturday.Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a he...

Hundreds of US-funded scientists under probe for being compromised by China: Report

Amid rising tensions with Beijing on multiple fronts, US officials have shared concerns that China may have compromised hundreds of federally funded scientists from different colleges and universities across the country. Over 500 US scienti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021