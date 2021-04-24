After FIR in corruption case, CBI conducts raids at premises of Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at four premises of Anil Deshmukh after registering FIR against him in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. CBI teams conducted raids at four properties of Deshmukh in Maharashtra including his residence in Mumbai. Among the other three premises where the CBI teams conducted raids, two are in Mumbai and one is in Nagpur.

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources told ANI. All CBI officers who are part of the raids were on PPE kits and seen following COVID protocols. "After fully cooperating with the CBI in their inquiry, I am on my way to review the newly constructed COVID-19 isolation centres at Katol and Narkhed," tweeted Deshmukh after the CBI team left his residence after the raid.

The CBI has registered a case against Deshmukh and others under Prevention of Corruption Act section 07 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). "The preliminary enquiry revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter where Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of their public duty. Enquiry revealed that Sachin Waze was reinstated in Mumbai police after 15 years and was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases and Anil Deshmukh was aware of this," read the FIR copy.

Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found. Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

