Left Menu

BJP govt has created barrier by hiking prices of COVID-19 vaccines: K'taka Cong

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:54 IST
BJP govt has created barrier by hiking prices of COVID-19 vaccines: K'taka Cong

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of having created a 'barrier' by increasing the prices of COVID-19 vaccines, the Congress in Karnataka on Sunday demanded that free vaccination be provided to all citizens.

The principal opposition party also questioned the Yediyurappa government for not announcing vaccines free of cost yet for all.

''Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, BJP govt at centre has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines.

(PM) Narendra Modi, instead of PR events like 'Tika Utsav', ensure free Covid19 vaccination to everyone,'' leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar said India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices, when it's being given for free across the world.

''Why has Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared asap,'' he tweeted.

According to sources, the Karnataka government is likely to decide on vaccinating people of state, free of cost.

The state government on Thursday decided to purchase 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400crore, in the first phase.

The central government had recently announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

With government giving manufacturers and importers pricing freedom, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is the manufacturer of Covishield vaccine said vaccines will be priced at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech said it would provide its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to state governments at Rs 600 per dosage and to private hospitals at Rs 1,200.

In a series of tweets Siddaramaiah also hit out at state BJP leaders for celebrating the 5kg free rice scheme announced by PM Modi, but the same leaders made all attempts to end Anna Bhagya scheme introduced by the Congress government led by him, which provided 7kgs of free rice.

''This is an example for Karnataka BJP's sickness,'' he said.

The Centre on Friday had decided to resume providing free food grains to 80 crore poor beneficiaries in May and June to help them tide over the economic hardship in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that would cost the exchequer around Rs 26,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their inning...

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is out of order in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Irelands Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance...

Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from COVID-19

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.Among Elbazs creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep whe...

IPL 2021: Jadeja's firing fifty helps CSK set 192-run target for RCB

A business end master-class from Ravindra Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings CSK to 1914 against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. In the last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021