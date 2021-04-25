Left Menu

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is "out of order" in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Ireland's Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:45 IST
Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA is "out of order" in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Ireland's Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance. Four games planned for Dublin were moved on Friday to St. Petersburg and Wembley Stadium in London after the Irish government said it could not fulfill UEFA's demand that it guarantees stadiums to be filled to at least 25% capacity. The Spanish city of Bilbao was also stripped of matches.

"I thought UEFA were out of order, quite frankly, putting that condition on countries," Prime Minister Micheál Martin told RTE television in an interview. "If you look at what's happening all over Europe in terms of the B117 (COVID-19 variant) and in terms of the high incidence in European member state countries, to ... be putting obligations on countries to force spectators in prematurely in my view it was a wrong call," he said. "I never thought it was a realistic proposition."

Euro 2020 runs from June 11 to July 11 having been postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ireland has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in Europe but is opting for a slower reopening of its economy than most of its European peers after the relaxation of measures in December triggered a huge spike in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital current...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021