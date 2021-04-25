Left Menu

Albania's ruling Socialists set to win election -exit poll

Albania's ruling Socialist Party looked set to win Sunday's national election and secure a third term for Prime Minister Edi Rama, an exit poll showed. According to Top Channel TV's exit poll Rama's Socialists were set to win 46.9% of the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:09 IST
Albania's ruling Socialists set to win election -exit poll

Albania's ruling Socialist Party looked set to win Sunday's national election and secure a third term for Prime Minister Edi Rama, an exit poll showed. According to Top Channel TV's exit poll Rama's Socialists were set to win 46.9% of the vote. That would give the Socialists a slight majority of 71 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

The Democratic Party, led by Lulzim Basha, were set to win 43.5% of the vote while another smaller opposition party, the Socialist Integration Movement, was forecast to come third with 6.9% of the vote. Official results are not expected before Monday.

Albania, which has a population of 2.8 million, but 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora, has a history of violence and allegations of fraud during elections in the three decades since the end of communism. On Wednesday, a Socialist Party supporter was killed and four people were injured during a shootout following a dispute between Socialist and Democrats supporters.

Albania was granted European Union candidate status in 2014, but there has been little progress due to enlargement fatigue around the bloc and lack of reforms within Albania. Voters are eager for an end to widespread corruption. Albania ranks 104th in Transparency International's 180-nation list for 2020 and is accused by the United States of being a major source for marijuana production and other drug shipments.

Rama, a 56-year-old painter and former basketball player, has been in power for eight years. Orestia Nano, an artist, said her main motive to vote was to end corruption.

"When I entered the University of Arts there were people of my age who paid money to get into the school. There are people who have to pay money to get health treatments (in state hospitals)," she said. "It (corruption) is pretty bad at really high levels.”

The new government will have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding homes after a 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 residences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-reliant on top-order, SRH sink to Super Over defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabads inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League IPL, losing Sundays contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here. Hyderabad spinners Rashid Kha...

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021