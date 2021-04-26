UP panchayat polls: 10.27 pc voter turnout till 9 am

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 10.27 percent till 9 am across 20 districts during the third phase of the panchayat elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections began at 7 am on Monday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The polls are being held for the posts of members of Zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats. Over three crore voters will decide the fate of the candidates in 20 districts of the state.

Polling will be held in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur countryside, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Ballia districts today. With 427 zonal magistrates and 2,910 sector magistrates on duty, around 2,07,549 election officials and employees have been deployed for the third phase of voting.

The State Election Commission issued instructions for the conduct of peaceful voting. The first and the second phase of the polls were held on April 15 and April 19 respectively. The fourth phase will witness polling on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

