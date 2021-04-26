Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: 10.27 pc voter turnout till 9 am

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 10.27 percent till 9 am across 20 districts during the third phase of the panchayat elections, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:37 IST
UP panchayat polls: 10.27 pc voter turnout till 9 am
Voters queue up at Devapur Primary School in Moradabad. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 10.27 percent till 9 am across 20 districts during the third phase of the panchayat elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections began at 7 am on Monday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The polls are being held for the posts of members of Zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats. Over three crore voters will decide the fate of the candidates in 20 districts of the state.

Polling will be held in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur countryside, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Ballia districts today. With 427 zonal magistrates and 2,910 sector magistrates on duty, around 2,07,549 election officials and employees have been deployed for the third phase of voting.

The State Election Commission issued instructions for the conduct of peaceful voting. The first and the second phase of the polls were held on April 15 and April 19 respectively. The fourth phase will witness polling on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The Daily Mail newspaper said ...

Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

A tanker carrying oxygen from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached a medical college in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Monday under police escort from the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh administration dialed se...

IPL 2021: Chennai wicket has been 'pretty difficult' to score, admits DC batsman Smith

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith might not have played a quickfire innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on Sunday, but his knock ensured DC put on a defendable total here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smith scored 34 off 25 balls incl...

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 14.19 crore in 100 days: Govt

Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated. The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021