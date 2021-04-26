Left Menu

UP govt set up 32 oxygen plants in 4 yrs, but Delhi didn't set up even one in 6 yrs: Adityanath

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government established 32 such plants in the state in four years.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government established 32 such plants in the state in four years. "In the last six years, Delhi did not get even one oxygen plant. But in the last four years, we have established 32 oxygen plants in the state. At present, we have 72 oxygen tankers transporting oxygen to hospitals across all districts in the state," Adityanath said.

"In the last three days, fresh COVID-19 cases have gone down in the state. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs in the state," added the chief minister. Adityanath's comment comes against the backdrop when hospitals in the national capital are grappling with the shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The administration including the Delhi Police has been working hard to meet the demand of hospitals on an SOS basis.

Uttar Pradesh reported 33,574 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. As many as 26,719 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. The active number of COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 3,04,199. (ANI)

