Left Menu

Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:54 IST
Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, told reporters the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was too serious a topic for the panel reviewing it to have a divided focus.

"What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida. "It's very important that the Jan. 6 commission focus on what happened on Jan. 6 and what led to that." Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol that day, fighting with police and sending lawmakers running for safety in violence that left five dead and led to Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection.

Cheney was one of just 10 House of Representatives Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, a move that has drawn the ire of the former president and his supporters. The proposed Jan. 6 commission needs strong bipartisan support in Congress, if it is to be credible. But its scope remains a stumbling block, despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's willingness to compromise on the proposed panel's makeup and subpoena powers.

Cheney's comments came a day after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that the panel should also focus on the widespread and sometimes violent protests across the United States last year after the murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has also called for a wide focus, saying it would help the commission find "broad bipartisan support."

Cheney said she is also concerned about last year's unrest but added: "That's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...

COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, We have as muc...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

Liquor shops to remain closed in Puducherry till April 30

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021