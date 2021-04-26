India's Modi discussed supply chains of COVID-19 vaccines' raw materials and medicines with U.S. president

India's Modi discussed supply chains of COVID-19 vaccines' raw materials and medicines with U.S. presidentReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:32 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the evolving coronavirus situation with U.S. President Joe Biden, the government said in a tweet.
Modi discussed smooth and efficient supply chains of COVID-19 vaccines' raw materials and medicines with his U.S. counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year
I would like to thank President Joe Biden for taking this initiative: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden: official sources.