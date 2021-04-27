COVID: UP CM says retd doctors, para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.

He also said that work should be done to double the number of COVID beds, and the beds should be increased in all the districts.

''Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed,'' he said at a virtual high-level review meeting.

The UP chief minister said that necessary supply of oxygen is being done, and directions have been issued to undertake oxygen audit. He said government and private hospitals and hospitals taken over for COVID-19 will have to share their oxygen data with the government.

Adityanath also said that tele-consultancy should be comprehensively used so that people in home quarantine can consult them.

