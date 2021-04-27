Left Menu

COVID: UP CM says retd doctors, para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.He also said that work should be done to double the number of COVID beds, and the beds should be increased in all the districts.Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:02 IST
COVID: UP CM says retd doctors, para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.

He also said that work should be done to double the number of COVID beds, and the beds should be increased in all the districts.

''Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed,'' he said at a virtual high-level review meeting.

The UP chief minister said that necessary supply of oxygen is being done, and directions have been issued to undertake oxygen audit. He said government and private hospitals and hospitals taken over for COVID-19 will have to share their oxygen data with the government.

Adityanath also said that tele-consultancy should be comprehensively used so that people in home quarantine can consult them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will initiate an internal review of possible domestic violent extremism within its ranks, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday. A group of senior DHS officials will immediately begin a compreh...

‘Make or break moment’ for forests

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said we were at a make or break moment, adding that woodlands provide vital functions, including as guardians of fresh water sources and biodiversity protection. Investing in forests is key to clima...

Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Egypts drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing t...

U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low

U.S. television ratings for Sundays reinvented Oscars ceremony plummeted to a new low, according to preliminary Nielsen data for a show that USA Today called a train wreck and the New York Times described as a dead room. The audience on Wal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021