Left Menu

Acquire all tankers across country for supply of oxygen to states, Gehlot urges PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, urging him to acquire all tankers across the country to supply medical oxygen to the states, official sources said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:19 IST
Acquire all tankers across country for supply of oxygen to states, Gehlot urges PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, urging him to acquire all tankers across the country to supply medical oxygen to the states, official sources said. The way the Centre has acquired the oxygen plants in the country, it should acquire all tankers for the transportation of the life-saving gas to the states, the chief minister said, adding that only then their complaints will be addressed.

The chief minister also urged the prime minister to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and medicines to the state, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a group of three ministers reached Delhi to meet Union ministers over the issues. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Power Minister BD Kalla met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Kota, and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya. ''They requested the minister to ensure the supply of medicines, including Remdesivir injections, to Rajasthan,'' according to a state Health Department spokesperson here. At a review meeting on Monday night, Gehlot had directed them to go to Delhi to meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others. Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot also spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the phone and apprised her of the current coronavirus situation in the state. Gehlot held a discussion about the shortage of medical oxygen, tankers and medicines, according to sources. On the other hand, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attacked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of levelling false allegations against the Centre over the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

Contrary to the claim that only 80 metric tonnes of oxygen is being given to Rajasthan daily, more than 265 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas has been supplied to the state every day from April 20, said Meghwal.

Similarly, the state quota for Remdesivir injections has been doubled by the Centre, he told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres is realistic about the chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations wi...

PM Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modis aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital here on Tuesday, the family said.Narmadaben 80 lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.Ou...

France's Le Maire says EU recovery plan must be implemented as it stands

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Unions key challenge now is to implement the European recovery plan as it stands.At a new conference with his German counterpart he also said that comparisons between the US and ...

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021