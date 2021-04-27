Lopez Obrador says Guatemalan president to visit Mexico next week

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei will visit Mexico next week, as the two countries engage in discussions with the United States over immigration.

"Next Monday the president of Guatemala will arrive in Mexico. He will be with us on Tuesday," Lopez Obrador told reporters at his daily morning news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)