Left Menu

FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions in Southern New Mexico

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted flight restrictions over southern New Mexico, initially intended to last 10 days, due to unspecified special security reasons. Restrictions on the El Paso airport were lifted earlier, prompting calls for transparency from local lawmakers like Representative Gabe Vasquez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:25 IST
FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions in Southern New Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration has rescinded its flight restrictions over a significant portion of southern New Mexico earlier than planned, officials announced Friday. Initially set to last 10 days, these restrictions affected airports, including El Paso, due to unspecified 'special security reasons.'

While the restrictions on El Paso Airport were quickly canceled early Wednesday, the ban persisted over New Mexico, raising questions among local leaders. These circumstances have prompted demands for clarity and communication, as expressed by Representative Gabe Vasquez, a New Mexico Democrat, highlighting the need for transparency.

'Southern New Mexicans and El Pasoans deserve answers,' Vasquez stated, calling on the FAA to offer full disclosure regarding the reasons that led to the restrictions and their abrupt conclusion.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

 India
2
Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

 India
3
IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

 India
4
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026