FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions in Southern New Mexico

The Federal Aviation Administration has rescinded its flight restrictions over a significant portion of southern New Mexico earlier than planned, officials announced Friday. Initially set to last 10 days, these restrictions affected airports, including El Paso, due to unspecified 'special security reasons.'

While the restrictions on El Paso Airport were quickly canceled early Wednesday, the ban persisted over New Mexico, raising questions among local leaders. These circumstances have prompted demands for clarity and communication, as expressed by Representative Gabe Vasquez, a New Mexico Democrat, highlighting the need for transparency.

'Southern New Mexicans and El Pasoans deserve answers,' Vasquez stated, calling on the FAA to offer full disclosure regarding the reasons that led to the restrictions and their abrupt conclusion.