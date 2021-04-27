Somali prime minister turns against presidential term extension

Somalia's prime minister signalled on Tuesday that he does not support a proposed extension of the presidential term, breaking with the president after factions within Somalia's security services drew up battle lines in the heart of the capital.

Earlier, two states in Somalia, erstwhile allies of the president, issued a joint statement also calling for the cancellation of the term extension on Tuesday.

"I welcome the statement issued by Galmudug and Hirshabelle states," said Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who also called for preparations for a new presidential election and for a beefing up of security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)