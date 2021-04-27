Left Menu

Government has failed us all, people are struggling, gasping for breath in COVID-19 situation: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday strongly attacked the ruling BJP-led coalition over the COVID-19 situation in the country, saying "government has failed us all" and even opposition parties "could not have foreseen a complete abdication of leadership and governance at a time as devastating as this".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:38 IST
Government has failed us all, people are struggling, gasping for breath in COVID-19 situation: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday strongly attacked the ruling BJP-led coalition over the COVID-19 situation in the country, saying "government has failed us all" and even opposition parties "could not have foreseen a complete abdication of leadership and governance at a time as devastating as this". In a Facebook post 'We Shall Overcome', she said citizens are being asked to push beyond all limits to find their own unlimited courage and "we are together as one in this fight".

"My heart is heavy as I write to you today. I know that many of you have lost your loved ones in the last few weeks, many have family members who are struggling for life, and many are grappling with the disease at home, anxious and afraid of what is to come. There is not a single one of us who has not been affected by this scourge. People across our country are gasping for air, struggling to access medical care or simply to get the next dose of life saving medicine," she said. "The government has failed us all. Even those of us who oppose and fight them could not have foreseen a complete abdication of leadership and governance at a time as devastating as this. In our hearts, we too are still hoping that they will rise up and take steps that are imperative to save lives. But even though those given the sacred task of governing this nation have let our country down at this time of great crisis, we must not lose hope," she added.

Gandhi said humanity has risen up to the challenge of adversity time and again. "India has seen great pain and suffering in the past as well, we have weathered cyclones and droughts, massive earthquakes, famines and devastating floods, yet our spirit has not been broken. Every time we have faced a calamity, ordinary people, people like you and me, have come forward. Humanity has never failed us."

The Congress leader urged people to stay strong. "This is a turning point in our lives in which we are being asked to push beyond all limits to find our own unlimited courage. We are being challenged to set aside feelings of helplessness and fear and stay brave." "We are together as one in this fight, regardless of our religions, our castes, our class, or any other distinctions. The virus does not recognise them. Let us show each other and the world the compassion and resilience that makes us Indian. We will be each other's strongest support at this crossroads in our lives.

"By gathering up our strength amidst despair, by doing whatever we can to provide comfort to others, by refusing to tire and persisting with the will to carry on against all odds, we shall overcome. Out of the darkness that surrounds us, we will emerge into the light once again," she added. The Congress leader said doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers across our country were working endless hours under tremendous pressure, risking their own lives to save those who are suffering and added the business community is diverting resources towards helping hospitals gain access to oxygen and other supplies.

She said there are organisations and individuals in every village, district, town, and city who are doing whatever they can to assist and comfort those who are in pain. "This basic goodness exists within each one of us. By reaching into it at times of great anguish our spirit as a nation can rise into its true grace and power," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this ye...

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021