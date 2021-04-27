EC issues notice to WB minister Firhad Hakim for his speech allegedly inciting violence

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim for his speech allegedly inciting violence.

He has been given 24 hours to explain his remarks.

The BJP had recently moved the commission with a complaint alleging that Hakim had incited voters to carry out violence against the party.

According to a portion of his speech made part of the notice, the senior TMC leader had asked people to hit BJP members.

He also made remarks against a central police force deployed in the state.

Besides citing provisions of the model code, the notice also referred to advisories issued by the EC to political parties on their conduct during polls.

The campaigning for the West Bengal polls has ended and the last phase of voting will take place on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)