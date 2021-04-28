Assam quake: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help in rescue, relief efforts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he stood in solidarity with the people of quake-hit Assam, and asked party workers to be at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts.

Seven back-to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

''My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Assam. Covid crisis in the state will be compounded by the earthquake, making it difficult for help to reach the affected,'' Gandhi said on Telegram. ''We stand in solidarity with you in these testing times,'' he also said.

''I appeal to Congress workers across the state to be at the forefront in rescue and relief efforts,'' he added.

