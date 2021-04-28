Left Menu

Polish Agora to meet European officials over its blocked radio deal

Agora asked UOKiK for approval of the deal at the end of 2019, which was blocked. Agora appealed UOKiK's decision to block the transaction in February, "pointing to gross violations of the law that occurred when issuing the decision." PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland. Two months ago UOKiK approved the takeover of regional newspapers publisher Polska Press by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen from a German media company, in an unusual deal which raised eyebrows and which critics suggested was politically motivated.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:01 IST
Polish Agora to meet European officials over its blocked radio deal

Polish media group Agora, the owner of an antigovernment newspaper, said it would meet representatives of the European Commission at the start of May to complain about Poland's regulator blocking its takeover of radio broadcaster Eurozet. In January Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog (UOKiK) blocked Agora's takeover of Eurozet due to competition concerns, but critics said the decision was politically motivated as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party aims to increase its influence on the media.

The European Commission has already expressed concern over media freedom in Poland. Agora's flagship product is the Gazeta Wyborcza daily newspaper - a fierce critic of the PiS government.

"Agora is in a dialogue with the European Commission, and specifically with the Directorate General Competition which has become interested in the UOKiK decision," the company said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. Agora bought a 40% stake in Eurozet, the owner of Radio Zet, in 2019, while Czech SFS Ventures fund bought the remaining 60%.

That deal was criticized by PiS as a threat to Polish media plurality amid media reports that SFS Ventures is linked to billionaire George Soros, who promotes liberal causes and backs opposition media. Soros' office has declined to comment on the reports.

Local media had also reported that PiS-friendly media group Fratria was also interested in taking over Radio Zet. In September 2019 Agora decided to exercise an option to buy out SFS Ventures. Agora asked UOKiK for approval of the deal at the end of 2019, which was blocked.

Agora appealed UOKiK's decision to block the transaction in February, "pointing to gross violations of the law that occurred when issuing the decision." PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland.

Two months ago UOKiK approved the takeover of regional newspapers publisher Polska Press by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen from a German media company, in an unusual deal which raised eyebrows and which critics suggested was politically motivated. PKN Orlen said it was a business transaction, helping them diversify, and they would make use of Polska Press subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.Named after Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th c...

Sweden registers 7,266 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 32 new deaths, taking the total to 14,000. Th...

Indians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin next month as the countrys toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021