Left Menu

Calm returns to Chad capital after deadly protests against military rule

The capital of Chad appeared calm on Wednesday morning, with security forces deployed in large numbers and burning tyres still smouldering in the streets, a day after at least five people were killed in clashes between protesters and the army. Civil society groups have called for more demonstrations against the military, which took power after long-serving president Idriss Deby was killed on April 19.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:18 IST
Calm returns to Chad capital after deadly protests against military rule

The capital of Chad appeared calm on Wednesday morning, with security forces deployed in large numbers and burning tyres still smouldering in the streets, a day after at least five people were killed in clashes between protesters and the army.

Civil society groups have called for more demonstrations against the military, which took power after long-serving president Idriss Deby was killed on April 19. The government said five people were killed in clashes on Tuesday. A Chadian civil society group put the death toll at nine, with dozens more injured.

Although opposition and civil society groups called for demonstrations to continue on Wednesday, protesters appeared to be staying home in the capital N'Djamena, at least in the morning. "We want to give a bit of time for the families of our comrades to mourn their loved ones. The fight continues," said Digri Parterre, one of the protest leaders, who said he had spent the morning visiting the wounded in hospitals.

In an apparent sign that Western countries long supportive of Deby want to keep communications open with his opponents, opposition figure Succes Masra tweeted on Wednesday that he had been visited by U.S. Ambassador David Gilmour. The embassy could not immediately be reached for comment. Deby was killed on April 19 as he visited troops fighting rebels opposed to his 30-year rule. His death came just a week after he was re-elected in a vote the opposition says was rigged. A military council headed by his son took control of the country after his death, a move which opposition politicians have condemned as a coup.

The government issued a statement on Monday saying all protests were banned, and security forces used tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators. Reports on social media said live ammunition was used in certain places on Tuesday. Reuters was not able to verify those reports independently. French President Emmanuel Macron, who initially backed the military takeover, appeared to shift his position on Tuesday, calling for a civilian-led unity government until elections to be held within 18 months.

France has a military presence in its former colony and was a long-term backer of Deby. The Libya-based rebel group that claimed responsibility for Deby's death, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), issued a statement condemning the use of force against protesters and said it would remain engaged in the fight for a democratic transition.

FACT rebels came as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from N'Djamena last week before being pushed back by the army, which has refused to negotiate and called for them to be tracked down and arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.Named after Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th c...

Sweden registers 7,266 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 32 new deaths, taking the total to 14,000. Th...

Indians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin next month as the countrys toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021