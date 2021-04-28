Left Menu

JP Nadda launches BJYM helpline for COVID patients; offers free telemedicine counselling

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a nationwide free doctor teleconsultation helpline -- the BJYMDoctorHelpline -- to provide advice on COVID-19 symptoms, need for hospitalisation, and consultation during home isolation.

28-04-2021
BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a nationwide free doctor teleconsultation helpline -- the BJYMDoctorHelpline -- to provide advice on COVID-19 symptoms, need for hospitalisation, and consultation during home isolation. According to a press release, any citizen from across the country can dial the helpline number 080 6817 3286. BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has onboarded over 500 doctors, proficient in regional languages as well, to assist citizens on the helpline.

Nadda launched the helpline - 080 6817 3286 - in the presence of Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, and Tejasvi Surya, BJYM National President. While launching the helpline, he lauded the efforts of the BJYM and the partnerships it has forged with young entrepreneurs and startups to run a tech platform aimed at helping citizens. He commended such synergies and mentioned that this is a way forward of harnessing the power of young citizens for service to the country.

During the launch, Nadda was also appreciative of the helpline's seamless workflow. Once citizens call and register their preferences on the IVR, they will receive a call from the doctors enrolled on the helpline. After the call, the caller will receive information about their respective state BJYM Helplines such that he can connect to BJYM workers for receiving any support such as procuring medicines, essential supplies, food. BJP National General Secretary Chugh added that the BJP and its youth wing BJYM have been working relentlessly in serving citizens and helping the country come out of this crisis. He suggested that the BJP and its workers across the country have been points of contact for their communities. "Whether it is helping citizens from getting access to doctors or hospitals or encouraging citizens to get vaccinated, the party's workers have worked round the clock in helping the communities and country," he said.

BJYM National President Surya, while leading the efforts of the Yuva Morcha, expressed his gratitude to all the workers for serving citizens at this time of need. "Most COVID-19 infected people do not need hospitalisation. However, due to the lack of medical advice, they panic and occupy hospital beds, thereby denying the really deserving of hospital care. The BJYMDoctorHelpline is an initiative aimed at addressing this. I request all to share this platform widely," Surya said. (ANI)

