Mexican president to submit plan to reform regulators, government watchdogs

He did not say exactly when he would submit the reform. Lopez Obrador argues government watchdogs and regulators created under his predecessors are biased and cost money that would be better spent on social programs. Lopez Obrador has said the government itself could better handle some functions of the bodies, including public information requests and energy sector regulation.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he plans to send initiatives to Congress aimed at carrying out administrative reforms of autonomous bodies, which he has criticized as unnecessary or lacking impartiality.

"We're going to continue transforming so that the government serves everyone, that it's a government of the people, for the people, with the people ... not a factional government only at the service of a minority," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference as he set out his reform plan. He did not say exactly when he would submit the reform.

Lopez Obrador argues government watchdogs and regulators created under his predecessors are biased and cost money that would be better spent on social programs. He has suggested that some be absorbed by government agencies or ministries. Lopez Obrador has said the government itself could better handle some functions of the bodies, including public information requests and energy sector regulation.

