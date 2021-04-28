Moldova leader calls snap parliamentary election for July 11

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the country's Consitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.

"The Constitutional Court has opened the way for Moldovan citizens to elect a new parliament," Sandu told a televised briefing.

The state of emergency, intended to help combat a surge in COVID-19 infections, had prevented Sandu calling an election. The pro-Western Sandu has said Moldova's current assembly is dominated by people opposed to her efforts to tackle corruption and implement necessary reforms.

