French PM lambasts Le Pen over retired generals' talk of 'civil war'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex lambasted far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday after she expressed support for a group of retired generals who penned a letter raising the prospect of civil war. Rhetoric is heating up in France exactly a year before the next presidential election, which opinion polls show could pit Le Pen against President Emmanuel Macron again, with issues such as law and order increasingly at the forefront of voters' minds.

Last week, a group of 20 retired soldiers and generals warned Macron of the risk of "civil war", citing issues such as Islamism and what they called hordes rampaging in multi-racial suburbs, and threatening military intervention if nothing was done. Le Pen came out in support of the generals a few days letter in the same far-right magazine it was published, Valeurs Actuelles, calling on them to follow her in her "battle for France."

"This story would be insignificant had this not been politically hijacked in a way that's totally unacceptable," Castex told reporters in a news conference. "How can people, and Madame Le Pen first and foremost, who aspire to the highest office, back an initiative that does not rule out overturning the republic?" he said. "The leopard can't change its spots."

Macron's supporters have played down the military threat, saying the generals who signed the letter were all retired and could not count on the support of active members of the military forces. But they seized on the issue to paint Le Pen as a would-be insurrectionist and counter her strategy to "normalise" herself ahead of the 2022 election and appeal to a broader range of voters beyond her radical base.

Recent polls have shown Macron and Le Pen were the only politicians able to qualify for the second round of presidential elections and that the duel in May 2022 between the two would be much tighter than in 2017, at around 53-47% in favour of Macron.

