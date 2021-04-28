Left Menu

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment in New York

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine. A lawyer for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:49 IST
U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment in New York

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine.

A lawyer for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Electronic devices were among the items seized, according to The New York Times. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

While the search warrant does not mean Giuliani committed a crime, it signals that investigators persuaded a judge they believed criminal conduct occurred and that executing the warrant might uncover relevant evidence. "This is a seismic moment in the investigation," said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

"It's a big deal to execute a search warrant concerning an attorney because of issues of attorney-client privilege," she said. "It's a bigger deal to execute a search warrant of an attorney who worked for the former president." Giuliani, 76, began representing Trump, a fellow Republican, in April 2018 in connection with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani's role in Washington was complex, with the former mayor frequently proclaiming himself a business consultant and lawyer in the private sector even as he enjoyed extraordinary access to the halls of power. Giuliani eventually became a key figure into whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain in his dealings with Ukraine.

His work included an investigation before the 2020 election into now-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine. The Bidens have denied wrongdoing. Two former Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes. Parnas' and Fruman's work included efforts to help Giuliani dig up damaging information about the Bidens, and what prosecutors called an effort to remove then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Giuliani gained early renown in the 1980s as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, where he put leaders of five New York Mafia families in prison and successfully prosecuted Wall Street's "junk bond king," Michael Milken. He later won wide acclaim as "America's Mayor" for his efforts in helping New York City recover from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Giuliani ran unsuccessfully for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to rule in favor of a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was disciplined over a foul-mouthed social media post but cautiously approached the broader question of whether pu...

Senior journalist dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Raju Mishra 50, who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home afte...

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

Pakistan urges Taliban to rejoin Afghan peace process ahead of Istanbul conference

Ahead of the Istanbul conference on Afghanistan slated for next month, Pakistan is putting efforts to convince the Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face tough actions from Islamabad. This comes after the Afg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021