Left Menu

Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:36 IST
Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd - a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer - by the anniversary of his death on May 25. Biden, a Democrat, told a joint session of Congress the reform was broadly supported by the American people, and that he knew Republicans were "engaged in productive discussions" with Democrats.

"We need to work together to find a consensus," Biden said. "Let’s get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death." The Democratic president drew a bipartisan standing ovation when he praised the police, saying "most men and women in uniform wear their badge and serve their communities honorably."

But he said Congress needs to restore trust in law enforcement, end racism in the criminal justice system, and give meaning to the words of Floyd's daughter, who Biden said told him "Daddy changed the world." "After the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, we can see how right she was – if we have the courage to act," he said. "Now is our opportunity to make real progress."

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, was convicted last week of murder and manslaughter. The Democratic-led House of Representatives this year passed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act," which aims to put a stop to aggressive law enforcement tactics, but the measure had not yet been considered by the Senate.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, in the Republican response to Biden's address, said he was hoping to find support for his alternative policing reform bill. A policing bill Scott introduced last summer failed in the Senate, after Democrats said it relied too much on incentives rather than mandating changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Global gold demand declines by 23 pc to 815.7 tonne in Jan-Mar 2021: WGC

Global gold demand dropped by 23 per cent during January-March quarter of this year to 815.7 tonne compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by outflows of gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and low Central bank buying, accordi...

NBA-Rockets' Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined 50,000 for violating the National Basketball Associations NBA health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday. Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on...

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new 1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. ...

Taiwan's new coast guard flagship to counter China's 'grey-zone' threat

Taiwan commissioned into service a new coast guard flagship on Thursday to help counter Chinas grey zone war tactics against the island.Taiwans civilian-run coast guard, which would operate as a branch of the navy during wartime, is often i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021