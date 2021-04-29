Left Menu

Biden says US government is about all Americans

President Joe Biden has ended his first address to a joint session of Congress by reaching to evoke the sweep of history. He says the notion of we the people is actually the government, you and I. Biden mentioned President Franklin D.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:37 IST
Biden says US government is about all Americans

President Joe Biden has ended his first address to a joint session of Congress by reaching to evoke the sweep of history. He says the notion of “we the people” is actually “the government, you and I.” Biden mentioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt by name as he argued for passage of a USD 1.8 trillion spending plan that would greatly expand the government's role in the lives of everyday Americans.

But as Biden wrapped up his prime-time speech, he also spoke of the mob that on January 6 overran the Capitol building where he gave his address Wednesday night.

Biden took a swipe at conspiracy theorists who have criticized the concept of a “deep state,” and the president said the government was about all Americans.

He told the nation: “We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy, of pandemic and pain, and We the people' did not flinch.” He concluded by saying that as the country begins to confront a new chapter against the pandemic, “There is not a single thing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity. We can do whatever we set our minds to it as long as we do it together.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Global gold demand declines by 23 pc to 815.7 tonne in Jan-Mar 2021: WGC

Global gold demand dropped by 23 per cent during January-March quarter of this year to 815.7 tonne compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by outflows of gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and low Central bank buying, accordi...

NBA-Rockets' Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined 50,000 for violating the National Basketball Associations NBA health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday. Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on...

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new 1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. ...

Taiwan's new coast guard flagship to counter China's 'grey-zone' threat

Taiwan commissioned into service a new coast guard flagship on Thursday to help counter Chinas grey zone war tactics against the island.Taiwans civilian-run coast guard, which would operate as a branch of the navy during wartime, is often i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021