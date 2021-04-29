Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita had tested positive.

''My COVID-19 test report too came positive today. I have no symptoms, and I am feeling fine. I will continue working while in isolation, following COVID-19 protocols,'' the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and others wished for Gehlot's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, former Barmer MP Manvendra Singh, his wife and daughter also tested positive for coronavirus.

Manvendra Singh is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who passed away last year.

