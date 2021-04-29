Left Menu

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

It said the victims were patients, some of whom had disabilities severe enough to need respiratory support.

29-04-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a clinic near Berlin.

Police said they had arrived around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to find people with fatal injuries in several rooms of award at the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist orthopedic hospital in Potsdam, capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds Berlin. "On the basis of the available information, all the victims' injuries were the result of serious violence by a third party," the police said in a statement.

The regional Tagesspiegel newspaper said they had been attacked with a knife. It said the victims were patients, some of whom had disabilities severe enough to need respiratory support. Citing police sources, the newspaper said the suspect had told her husband on arriving home that she had killed people that day, whereupon he called the police.

There was no information regarding any motive.

