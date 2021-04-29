Left Menu

Iran bans 15 people from travelling over Zarif leak, official resigns

Iran imposed travel bans on 15 people for alleged involvement in a leaked audio recording in which the foreign minister complains about the influence of the Revolutionary Guards on Iranian diplomacy, a semi-official news agency said on Thursday. In the leaked interview, aired by the London-based Iran International Persian-language satellite news channel late on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had "zero" influence over Iran’s foreign policy.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:10 IST
Iran bans 15 people from travelling over Zarif leak, official resigns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran imposed travel bans on 15 people for alleged involvement in a leaked audio recording in which the foreign minister complains about the influence of the Revolutionary Guards on Iranian diplomacy, a semi-official news agency said on Thursday.

In the leaked interview, aired by the London-based Iran International Persian-language satellite news channel late on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had "zero" influence over Iran's foreign policy. "According to a judiciary source, 15 people involved in the interview have been banned from leaving Iran," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The recording, shedding a rare light on ties between the government and the elite Guards, has angered hardliners in Iran, who called the leak "an espionage act". Some lawmakers have called for Zarif's resignation. President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday replaced the head of the state-run think-tank that was in charge of conducting the interview. Authorities have said the recording was part of a wider project with government officials and was produced for state records rather than for publication.

"Hessameddin Ashena, head of the Strategic Studies Centre, had resigned ... President Rouhani has appointed the cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei to replace him," state news agency IRNA reported. Ashena, who Iranian media said was present during the seven-hour interview with Zarif, is also an adviser to the president.

Ordering an inquiry into the recording's release, Rouhani said on Wednesday the leak was intended to disrupt talks between Tehran and six powers in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. While on a regional tour, Zarif said in an Instagram post that he regretted the leak and his remarks were misinterpreted. The news channel only published three hours of the interview.

Using language rarely heard in politics in Iran, Zarif said in the interview that the then leader of the Guards' clandestine overseas Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, had tried to spoil the nuclear deal by colluding with Russia. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq last year. Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where U.S. forces were stationed.

Although Zarif has repeatedly said he has no intention of running in Iran's June 18 presidential election, his name has been suggested by moderates as a possible candidate for the election, in which several prominent Guards commanders are also running for the top executive post. Some critics said Zarif's comments in the leaked tape were aimed at attracting votes from Iranians disillusioned by a stalled economy and lack of political and social freedoms.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India receives more medical supplies from international community

More medical supplies from the international community arrived in India on Thursday as the country battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched its healthcare infrastructure to its limit amid surging cases.Ea...

EU should impose anti-corruption sanctions on Russians, lawmakers say

The European Union should follow Britains example and impose new anti-corruption sanctions on Russians suspected of fraud and graft, the European Parliament said on Thursday in a resolution that reflected hardening attitudes to Moscow.Non-E...

Bangladesh records 2,341 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka Bangladesh, April 29 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and 88 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 756,955 and death toll at 11,393, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data s...

Huma Qureshi unveils her first look as Geeta from Hollywood debut 'Army of the Dead'

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, who will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming movie Army of the Dead, revealed her first look as Geeta from the movie on Thursday. After keeping her fans on toes, Huma finally unveiled her first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021