Left Menu

Census Bureau: 70 per cent of voters cast ballots early or by mail

Those false claims are now driving a GOP effort in several states to make mail voting harder and to trim the number of early voting days.The Census Bureau survey found turnout rose the most among Latinos, up 6.1 percentage points, and white voters, who saw a 5.6 percentage point increase from 2016.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:00 IST
Census Bureau: 70 per cent of voters cast ballots early or by mail

More than two-thirds of all US citizens of the voting age population participated in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new U.S. Census Bureau report, and 69 per cent of those cast ballots by mail or early in-person voting — methods that Republicans in some states are curtailing.

That's an explosion in the use of mail and early voting compared to four years earlier, when just 40% of voters cast ballots that way. The change was in part a result of the pandemic, which prompted health officials to urge voters to stay away from crowded in-person polling places.

The figures are part of a Census Bureau survey of voters, released Thursday, that offers new details about the extraordinary turnout in the 2020 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. In some experts' estimates, the election posted the highest turnout rate since 1900, before women had the right to vote. Trump pointed to the high mail voting and early voting numbers to suggest that the election was rife with fraud and irregularities. Those false claims are now driving a GOP effort in several states to make mail voting harder and to trim the number of early voting days.

The Census Bureau survey found turnout rose the most among Latinos, up 6.1 percentage points, and white voters, who saw a 5.6 percentage point increase from 2016. Black voters saw the smallest increase, with their turnout rate rising 3.2 percentage points over four years ago.

While 63% of African Americans voted, that rate did not match the record high of 65% that cast ballots in 2008, when the nation's first Black president, Barack Obama, was first elected. In 2020, 71% of white citizens and 59% of Latino citizens voted, the Census Bureau found.

White people made up 71% of the people who voted, a 2% drop from four years earlier. Still, because white voters are the demographic with the highest rate of turnout, they had disproportionate power in the election — they are only 67% of U.S. citizens 18 and older, according to the Census.

The Census Bureau estimates confirm what many election analysts have long known about the 2020 turnout surge.

“We knew it was a high-turnout election and the Census is finding something similar,” said Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs ElectProject.org, which tracks turnout back to the 18th century.

McDonald found the 2020 election featured the highest turnout since 1900, while the Census Bureau reports a higher turnout rate as recently as the 1992 presidential election. The Census' turnout estimates are based on a survey with a margin of error, while McDonald uses the numbers of votes cast, which accounts for some of the discrepancy.

The Census did find that the 2020 election featured the largest increase in voting between two presidential elections, with 17 million more people voting on whether to reelect Trump than the number who voted whether to make him president in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products. It has launc...

Breakthrough, Climate-Friendly ACs: Winners of the Global Cooling Prize Announced

Manufacturing giants showcased breakthrough technologies with 5X less climate impact than conventional AC units and are planning to bring them to market by 2025.NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- A global coalition initiat...

Sustainability-linked debt rising as new asset class: S&P

The issuance of sustainability-linked debt instruments will top 200 billion dollars this year due to burgeoning sustainability-linked loan market and growing popularity of sustainability-linked bonds, according to a report published on Frid...

Ghodawat Consumer becomes a 1000 Cr Brand

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer GCPL, part of well diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group SGG, recently touched a momentous milestone. The company while riding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021