Chinese President Xi offers to help India fight COVID-19 - state media

Chinese President Xi offers to help India fight COVID-19 - state mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:24 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help India fight against the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported on Friday.
Xi also expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"China is willing to enhance cooperation with India on fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India," state television quoted Xi as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Indian
ALSO READ
China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
FBI opens investigation into China every 10 hours, says director
China increasingly a near-peer competitor, posing multiple challenges: Top US intelligence officer
Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability
Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability