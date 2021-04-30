Left Menu

Jailed Thai protest leader hospitalized after 46-day hunger strike

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Thai protest leader, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalised following a 46-day hunger strike, the country's corrections department said on Friday.

Parit began his hunger strike on March 16 and his weight had dropped more than 12 kg (26.5 lb) to 94.5 kg, the statement said, adding he had been sent to hospital over concerns he could go into shock if his condition worsened.

