Left Menu

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

The central bank also declined to comment, or to provide contact details for Raja Salameh, and Reuters was not immediately able to ask him for comment. The Swiss attorney general's office said in January that it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in investigating "aggravated money laundering" and possible embezzlement relating to the Lebanese central bank, the Banque du Liban.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:49 IST
Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanon's public prosecutor has launched an investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said, after a Swiss legal request alleged that more than $300 million had been embezzled from the bank through a company owned by his brother. The senior judicial source told Reuters the offices of Salameh's younger brother Raja had been sealed off, with computers and files confiscated in the course of the investigation. The public prosecutor had no comment.

Riad Salameh, who denies any wrongdoing, had no comment when asked by Reuters about the opening of the investigation, the sealing of his brother's office and the confiscation of the files. The central bank also declined to comment, or to provide contact details for Raja Salameh, and Reuters was not immediately able to ask him for comment.

The Swiss attorney general's office said in January that it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in investigating "aggravated money laundering" and possible embezzlement relating to the Lebanese central bank, the Banque du Liban. The Swiss request, seen by Reuters, alleges that Forry Associates, a company owned by Raja Salameh with a bank account in Switzerland that took commission on sales of Lebanese Eurobonds and Treasury bills, was paid $326 million by the central bank between 2002 and 2014 in transactions labelled as fees and commissions.

Most of the payments to Forry were then transferred to an account in Raja Salameh's name. More than $7 million were also transferred from Forry Associates between 2008 and 2012 to an account in Riad Salameh's name, the document said.

Reuters was unable to find any contact details for Forry Associates. The Swiss attorney general's office had no comment about the content of the legal request other than repeating its statement from January. It has not said whether Riad Salameh is a suspect.

A Lebanese government official told Reuters in January that Swiss authorities were investigating money transfers by Riad Salameh and also looking into his brother and assistant. Salameh said any allegations about such transfers were "fabrications". Salameh said in a statement to the public prosecutor in January that he had answered questions sent on behalf of the Swiss and "asserted to him that any transfers were not made from the Lebanese central bank's accounts".

Lebanese prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat sent initial findings to Swiss authorities in February, state media said. No further details about the case have been officially announced by Swiss authorities since then.

Lebanon's crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce. The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and doomed at least half the population to poverty.

The Swiss investigation is one of several under way or being planned in Europe that target officials in Lebanon's financial sector and its broader political class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FMC India to donate seven oxygen plants to hospitals in five states

Agri-science firm FMC India on Friday said it will donate seven Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants to hospitals in five states, including DelhiNCR.The other four states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, i...

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations slowing in Brazil, WHO says

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalizations and death...

Updation of MFs' scheme related documents can be completed by May-end: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said updation of mutual fund scheme related documents for the half-year ended March 2021 can be completed by May 31 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking into account the difficulties expressed by th...

FACTBOX-How the EU COVID pass would work

The European Union aims to introduce a central system in June to record citizens COVID-19 vaccines, tests and recovery to help them travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While the EU is still discussing how exactly to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021