Bengal govt shuts down malls, restaurants, gyms; bazaars to remain open for limited hours

Bengal govt shuts down malls, restaurants, gyms; bazaars to remain open for limited hoursPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:17 IST
The West Bengal government on Friday ordered shutdown of all shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the state with immediate effect until further orders, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the order, all forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings and congregations have been prohibited in the state for the time being.
Bazaars, market places will be allowed to operate twice every day -- from 7 am-10 am and 3 pm-5 pm.
Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said.
Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores, along with home delivery services, have been kept out of the order's purview.
''The restrictions will be in place till the administration reviews the situation again,'' a senior official told PTI.
Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.
