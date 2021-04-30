Left Menu

'Amtrak Joe' Biden to push infrastructure in Philadelphia

Biden's trip to Philadelphia includes a stop at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service. The Democrat is asking Congress for $80 billion in spending to improve train service, one of a wide set of initiatives included in multitrillion-dollar infrastructure, climate, childcare and other proposals Biden is trying to maneuver through a sharply divided Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:39 IST
'Amtrak Joe' Biden to push infrastructure in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden will return on Friday to one of the cities that helped win him the White House as he works to gain popular support for $4 trillion in proposed programs to shore up the U.S. economy. Biden's trip to Philadelphia includes a stop at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service.

The Democrat is asking Congress for $80 billion in spending to improve train service, one of a wide set of initiatives included in multitrillion-dollar infrastructure, climate, childcare and other proposals Biden is trying to maneuver through a sharply divided Congress. The spending would be paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

"In the 21st century, infrastructure isn't just steel and concrete, it's people," Biden said at a campaign-style rally on Thursday in Georgia. "It's about time the very wealthy and corporations start paying their fair share." Georgia and Pennsylvania mark the first and second stops on Biden's "Getting America Back on Track Tour," which are intended to build popular momentum for the policy proposals.

Republicans and even some Democratic lawmakers have balked at the price tag. Former President Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in the November election but who remains influential among Republicans, predicted in a phone interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday that higher taxes would prompt some companies to relocate abroad.

Strong support in the Atlanta and Philadelphia areas in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, respectively, helped lift Biden to the presidency even though Trump won both states in the 2016 election. Biden has long been associated with Amtrak because of his decades commuting daily on the 90-minute train ride between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware, when he was a U.S. senator.

The government-funded rail service is asking Congress for $31 billion in funding over the next five years to expand it's Northeast Corridor that runs between Boston to Washington, D.C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Active cases in Maha would have touched 10 lakh in absence of restrictions: CM

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.He also informed that the inoculation against COVID...

Address inequalities to end AIDS by 2030, UN chief says in new report

Despite action and progress against HIV in some places and population groups, HIV epidemics continue to expand in others, the report revealed. It was launched just weeks ahead of a major UN General Assembly meeting on AIDS. The global AID...

Maha: 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in Jalna home

Three sanitation workers died on Friday evening while cleaning a septic tank in a home in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said.One of the workers fell while cleaning the tank in a home in Sonal Nagar area and the other two who went in als...

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021