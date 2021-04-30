Biden offers condolences to Netanyahu over tragedy at Mount Meron

U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people and he said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds.

In a statement, he said the United States was working to confirm reports Americans may have died or been wounded in the stampede.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)