Biden offers condolences to Netanyahu over tragedy at Mount Meron

Biden offers condolences to Netanyahu over tragedy at Mount MeronReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people and he said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds.
In a statement, he said the United States was working to confirm reports Americans may have died or been wounded in the stampede.
