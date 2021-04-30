Left Menu

Exit polls unreliable, misleading, says Narayanasamy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:36 IST
Exit polls unreliable, misleading, says Narayanasamy

Puducherry, Apr 30 (PTI): Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Friday said the exit polls were by and large unreliable and misleading.

He told a virtual press meet that the exit polls in the past had come a cropper.

As far as Puducherry is concerned, he said, the exit polls conducted in 2016 had predicted that the AINRC would form the government. But the Congress, in alliance with the DMK, formed the government under his leadership.

Narayanasamy said the exit polls this year were conducted by holding talks with just 300 people in a constituency having more than a 30,000 electorate.

The exit poll was conducted by those who remained indoors, he claimed.

In the past, the exit polls had shown they were by and large unreliable, the ex-Chief Minister said.

He said he could see an overwhelming support by the people in Puducherry during his campaign for the April 6 polls.

''The Congress-DMK alliance will emerge victorious this time and would form the government,'' Narayanaswamy said.

He further said the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would romp home and the DMK president M K Stalin would be the next Chief Minister of that State.

Narayanasamy said Puducherry would not be safe if the NDA gained grounds here.

''I appeal to political parties in Puducherry not to fall into the trap the BJP had laid,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.The traders are of the view that ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021